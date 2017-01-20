Rights authority to meet

The Egyptian Regional Human Rights Authority of the Illinois Guardianship and Advocacy Commission plans to meet Thursday, Jan. 26, in Anna.

The meeting is set for 5 p.m. at in the conference room at Shawnee Community College’s extension center at 1150 E. Vienna St. in Anna.

The authority will review and discuss complaints concerning allegations that the rights of persons with disabilities are being violated at private and public facilities that provide mental health or developmental disability services.

The human rights authority is a panel of nine citizen volunteers appointed by the commission.

The authority is empowered by statute to investigate alleged violations of rights of persons with disabilities.

Cases tentatively set for the meeting’s agenda include complaints involving alleged violations of the laws, regulations and other mandates that protect the rights of persons with disabilities.

For more information, contact the authority’s regional coordinator at 833-4897.