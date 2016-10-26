Rising Up For Change coalition to meet

The next Rising Up for Change coalition meeting is planned tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 27, at 10 a.m. at the Fellowship House Prevention office, located at 507 Freeman Street in Anna.

The meeting will focus on Illinois Youth Survey data. Information will be distributed to share with parents and other community members regarding setting family guidelines on drug use. Results from the August survey will be reviewed and updates will be given on the prevention program.

If any agency has data related to the coalition, they are asked to send or bring it to the meeting.

The November meeting will be moved to Thursday, Nov. 17, due to Thanksgiving and the coalition will not meet in December due to Christmas.