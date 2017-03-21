Rising Up for Change meeting set to discuss upcoming event

A Rising Up for Change coalition meeting is scheduled on Thursday, March 23 at 10 a.m. at the Fellowship House prevention office, located at 507 Freeman Street in Anna.

The first part of the meeting will be as usual; the rest of the time will be used for prepping for “Overlooking The Obvious” event. These are the tasks that will need attention:

Adhering labels to pamphlets.

Stapling documents together.

Putting 50 folders together.

Placing labels on folders.

Lunch will be provided and RSVP’s are needed for us to know how much food to provide.

“Overlooking the Obvious” will take place on April 2, at Anna Heights Baptist Church from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

During the regular coalition meeting portion, discussion will be more in depth about the upcoming event and volunteer opportunities on the day of the event.

Plans for the upcoming FY18 communication campaign at the high school will be briefly discussed.

To help with the campaign, bring a favorite quote to the meeting.

Data for this month is from the Union County Illinois Youth Survey and focuses on what students reported when asked about feelings of sadness and hopelessness.

Participants are encouraged to bring data from their agency that pertains to the people of Union County.

To RSVP and for questions, call the prevention office at 618-833-4460 and leave a message or email Teresa at tgoddard@thefellowshiphouse.com.