River Campus museum hosts exhibit of artist’s paintings

“Craig Thomas: Painting from Life” was scheduled to open Friday, July 6, in the Rosemary Berkel and Harry L. Crisp II Museum at Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus in Cape Girardeau.

The exhibit is scheduled to remain on display through Aug. 12. Admission is free.

Thomas is the third artist selected for the Crisp Museum’s Southeast Solo Exhibition.

The exhibition is a retrospective of Thomas’ paintings from 2004 to 2017.

In addition to his exhibition, the Crisp Museum plans to host a “Drawing Still Life and Figure” workshop taught by Thomas during July, with the date to be determined.

For more information, visit semo.edu/museum/education.

The Crisp Museum is located in the Cultural Arts Center at Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus, which is located at 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau.

Museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the first Friday of the month. For more information, call 573-651-2260 or email museum@semo.edu.