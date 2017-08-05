River flood warnings in effect for region

Area residents once again face the impact of major flooding.

Rivers rose to flood levels after very heavy rain fell in the region.

Flood warnings were in effect late last week for rivers throughout the region.

Heavy rain was falling in Union County Thursday morning, when this issue of Monday’s Pub was being produced.

With flood warnings in effect, the National Weather Service office in Paducah advised area residents to “never drive cars, trucks or sport utility vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your local media for further statements and possible updated forecasts.”

Here’s a look at highlights from flood warnings which were in effect for the area at the time this issue of Monday’s Pub. was going to press late last week:

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro: At 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, the river stage was 37.9 feet. Flood stage is 22.0 feet.

Major flooding was occurring and was expected to continue. The river was expected to crest near 38.5 feet Thursday evening, May 4.

Ohio River: A flood warning was in effect for the Ohio River at the Brookport dam, affecting Massac and McCracken counties; at the Grand Chain dam, affecting Massac, Pulaski, Ballard and McCracken counties; and at Cairo, affecting Alexander, Pulaski, Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman and Mississippi counties.

Minor flood conditions were expected to develop through Sunday and Monday at three locations. At and near the confluence of the Mississippi River, moderate flood conditions were expected to persist.

Ohio River at Grand Chain dam: At 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, the river stage was at 48.8 feet. Flood stage is 42.0 feet. Moderate flooding was occurring. The river is expected to crest at near 51.5 feet Tuesday morning.

Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau and Thebes: Cape Girardeau, affecting Alexander, Jackson, Union, Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties; at Thebes, affecting Alexander and Scott counties.

At 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, the river stage at Cape Girardeau was at 42.8 feet. Flood stage is 32.0 feet. Major flooding was occurring.

The river was expected to crest at near 48.5 feet by Saturday evening.

At 48.9 feet, the flood would exceed the highest stage on record.

At Thebes, the river stage was at 40.7 feet at 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 3. Flood stage is 33.0 feet.

Moderate flooding was occurring as of late last week; major flooding was in the forecast.

The river was expected to crest at near 47.0 feet by Saturday evening.