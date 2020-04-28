River levels falling in region

River levels were falling during the past week in the region.

The National Weather Service at Paducah reported on its website that the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau was cresting, or near crest, last week, and was expected to fall below stage.

The Ohio River was continuing to fall and is expected to go below flood stage by the early or middle part of this week.

The weather service shared the following updates:

Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau

A flood warning continued last week for the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau. The warning was in effect until Saturday morning, April 25.

At 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, the river’s stage was 32.5 feet. Flood stage is 32.0 feet.

Minor flooding was occurring. Minor flooding was in the forecast.

The river was expected to remain nearly steady at its crest near 32.6 feet through Thursday morning, April 23.

The river was expected to fall to below flood stage by early Saturday morning, April 25.

Ohio River at Cairo

A flood warning continues until Wednesday, April 29.

At 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, the river’s stage was 45.9 feet. Flood stage is 40.0 feet.

Minor flooding was occurring. Minor flooding was in the forecast.

The river is expected to continue to fall to below flood stage by Wednesday morning, April 29.

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam

A flood warning continues until Monday afternoon, April 27.

At 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, the river’s stage was 40.4 feet. Flood stage is 36.0 feet.

Minor flooding was occurring. Minor flooding was in the forecast.

The river was expected to continue to fall to below flood stage by Monday morning, April 27.