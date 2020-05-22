River levels rise after heavy rain over weekend

Heavy rainfall during the weekend will help river levels in the region to rise once again.

The National Weather Service office in Paducah has issued flood warnings for the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau and Thebes.

Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau

A flood warning continues until Monday, May 25.

At 11:30 a.m. Monday, the river’s stage was 31.0 feet. Flood stage is 32.0 feet.

Minor flooding is in the forecast.

The forecast called for the river to rise above flood stage by Monday evening, May 18. The river is expected to continue to rise to near 36.0 feet by Friday morning, May 22.

The river is expected to fall below flood stage by Sunday, May 24, before midnight.

Mississippi River at Thebes

A flood warning continues until Sunday afternoon.

At 11:30 a.m. Monday, the river’s stage was 29.9 feet. Flood stage is 33.0 feet.

Minor flooding is in the forecast.

The forecast called for the river to rise above flood stage by late evening on Tuesday, May 19, and continue to rise to near 35.5 feet by Friday evening, May 22.

The river is expected to fall below flood stage by late Sunday morning, May 24.