River to River Relay Traffic Advisory

The Illinois State Police District 22 is wanting to alert the public of the increased pedestrian and motor vehicle traffic on the rural roads of several southern Illinois counties this coming weekend.

On Saturday April 21, 2018 many rural roads and some state highways in the counties of Union, Johnson, and Pope will become the racetrack for the annual River to River Relay. The race starts at Mc Gee Hill in La Rue Pine Hills (Rural Union County) and will conclude in Golconda, IL.

For those who are participating in the race we ask you to be courteous to residents who live along the race route by not blocking their driveways or parking vehicles in their yard. When parking on the roadway, park along the right hand side of the road only. This will allow for the roadway to remain open for emergency vehicles and local traffic who need to access residences and property along the route.

For the motoring public be aware of the runners and extra vehicle traffic which might cause delays at times along the race route. If you plan on traveling through the area please consider using alternate routes to avoid the congestion of the race.

Officers will be posted at various intersections along the race for traffic control to insure the safety of participants and the motoring public. Please remain vigilant while traveling through these areas and please be patient.