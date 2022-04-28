River-to-River Trail society plans hike

The River-to-River Trail Society plans to offer a hike on Saturday, April 30, on several trails at Giant City State Park near Makanda. The hike is free and open to the public.

The trail society said the hike will be about 5 miles long and will be of moderate difficulty. The hike is intended for people who are in good health who have done some walking.

The trail society advised that hiking sticks and boots or sturdy shoes are recommended.

Hikers are asked to bring their own water and a snack. Hikers are asked to not bring dogs.

Those who want to go on the hike are asked to meet at 10 a.m. at the visitors center at Giant City State Park near Makanda. The visitors center is located at 235 Giant City Rd.

More information and directions are available by calling 618-841-4838.