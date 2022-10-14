River-to-River Trail society plans hike

The River-to-River Trail Society plans to offer a guided hike on Saturday, Oct. 15, in the Promise Land area in Pope County. The hike is free and open to the public.

The trail society said this will be a hike of moderate difficulty, 5 miles long, with four hours of hiking time. The hike will involve creek crossings.

Hikers will need to shuttle for the hike, which will be a loop hike once shuttled.

The hike leader is scheduled to be Sam Morales, who can be contacted by phone at 618-384-1321 for more information.

Those who want to go on the hike are asked to meet at 10 a.m. at the Benham Ridge Trailhead parking area.

The hike is intended for people who are in good health who have done some walking.

The trail society advised that hiking sticks and boots or sturdy shoes are recommended.

Hikers are asked to bring their own water and a snack. Hikers are asked to not bring dogs.

More information, including a Google Maps link to the trailhead, can be found on the trail society’s website at www.rivertorivertrail.net.