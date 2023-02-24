River-to-River Trail Society plans hike

The River-to-River Trail Society plans to sponsor a hike on March 4.

The hike is planned at Grindstaff Hollow in Gallatin County. The hike is free and open to the public.

The trail society said the hike will be one of moderate difficulty, 5 miles in length, with four hours hiking time. Some hikers can be shuttled for the hike.

The trail society advised that the leader of the hike can be contacted by phone at 618-499-9629 for more information.

Hikers are advised to meet at 10 a.m. at the High Knob Lookout area.

The hike is intended for people in good health who have done some hiking. Hiking sticks and boots or sturdy shoes are recommended.

Hikers are advised to bring their own water and snacks. Hikers are asked to not bring dogs.

Information, including driving directions to the meeting area for the hike, can be found on the River-to-River Trail Society’s website at https://www.rivertorivertrail.net/home/society-information/.