River-to-River Trail Society plans to offer guided hike

The River-to-River Trail Society announces a guided hike which is planned Saturday, March 31, between Giant City State Park near Makanda and Rocky Comfort Road.

Those who want to go on the hike are advised to meet at 10 a.m. at the campground at Giant City State Park.

The route is scheduled to cover portions of the Red Cedar Trail and the River-to-River Trail, as well as some off-trail hiking.

Hikers will cross Crab Orchard Wilderness and SIU Touch of Nature property, making stops at old homesites at the ghost town of Progress, SIU’s Hidatsa Lodge, built in the 1960s, and the remains of SIU’s Outdoor Education Center, which was pioneered by L.B. Sharp.

The hike is free and open to the public. The trail society stated that the hike will range in places from moderate to rugged, covering about six miles in approximately four hours.

There will be both uphill and downhill hiking, two creek crossings and possibly wet and slippery sections, depending on the weather.

Boots or sturdy shoes and hiking sticks are strongly recommended by the trail society.

The society advises hikers to bring their own water and a snack, and to not bring dogs.

For more information or directions, call 618-453-3952.