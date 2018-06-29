River to River yard sale set in Southern Illinois

The third River to River yard sale is planned July 5-8 in the region.

Organizers of the event noted that the idea for the River to River yard sale came after Julie Ames and her sister Sabra Smith visited the 100 mile yard sale, in a neighboring state.

After visiting that successful event, they decided to start a similar event in Southernmost Illinois.

The event is planned from Thursday through Sunday, after the July 4 holiday.

The route of the River to River yard sale will follow Illinois Route 146 from East Cape Girardeau to Cave-In-Rock on July 5-8.

Residents along this route are encouraged to clean out attics, basements, closets and storage sheds and offer items they would like to sell.

Community wide yard sales are being held all along the route.

For those who want to hold a yard sale of their own, the best thing to do is contact property owners directly who live along Route 146.

Ideas on where to set up are available by contacting Julie Ames by phone at 618-697-2435 or by email at jjames101202@hotmail.com. The event also can be found on Facebook.

There is no cost to attend the yard sales. Organizers say to bring cash, because many of those who are holding yard sales will not accept personal checks, and aren’t set up to take debit or credit cards.

For more details about things to do, or places to stay in Southernmost Illinois, visit www.southernmostillinois.com.