River vessel dedication ceremony held in Cairo

American Commercial Barge Line in Cairo held a boat dedication ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 25.

Five boats were dedication in honor of Rickey Hughes, Terry E. Bennett, Mark Glaab, Barbara R. Lang and Dale Robbins.

Before the ceremony, guests had the opportunity to tour the M/V Rickey Hughes.

During the ceremony, captains and mates of the boats were recognized.

Also, the honorees and significant others went aboard the M/V Rickey Hughes and broke ceremonial bottles. A luncheon followed.

Rickey Hughes, captain of M/V Jeffboat, has been a teammate since 1978.

After graduation from high school in 1971, Hughes began his first job in the maritime industry, cleaning barges for Molloy Marine Service in Paducah.

In 1973, he was promoted from deckhand to pilot on a tug.

He started as a trip pilot for ACBL in 1977, then joined the company the following year, working on the M/V Lewis Enlow.

He later worked as Captain Enlow’s relief on the M/V A.P. Calhoun Jr.

His career has taken him on most of the region’s rivers, including the Green, Ohio, Tennessee, Cumberland and Mississippi.

Hughes became the relief captain on the M/V Jeffboat in 1983, and is captain of that vessel today.

Hughes lives in Bradenton, Fla., with his wife of 22 years, Judy.

They have one daughter, Heather Ellegood Johnson, and son-in-law Buddy Johnson.

The M/V Rickey Hughes is a twin screw towboat built in 1973 by St. Louis Ship, (MO). The vessel measures 166 feet by 45 feet and was rebuilt and repowered in 2013.

Powered by CAT C280-12 diesels, this 8,400 HP towboat operates in the mainline, primarily on the Mississippi River.

Terry E. Bennett, cleaning and repair supervisor in Cairo, has been a teammate since 1982.

Bennett’s career with ACBL began on Aug. 25, 1982 through a life-long friend, Randy Gardner.

He was hired by Captain Al Pannier, and went to work on the night shift bull gang.

A few years later, he was promoted, working in pump repair, as a crew boat operator and maintenance.

In the early 1990s he moved to topside barge repairs and was promoted to lead man, and in 2008, to general foreman of repairs.

He has since been promoted to his current position.

Bennett and his wife, Donna, have one daughter, Jennifer, son-in-law Kyle and grandson Kyson.

The M/V Terry E. Bennett is a twin screw towboat built in 1980 by Albert Ortis Boat Bldg. (LA). It measures 65 feet by 26 feet and is powered by Cummins QSK19 diesels.

This 1.320 HP towboat was repowered in 2008, and operates in the Cairo Fleet.

Mark Glaab, facility manager of the Cairo Fleet, has been a teammate since 1985.

Glaab joined ACBL at the Louisiana Dock Co. in 1985 as a deckhand on the Cairo bull gang.

He has held various roles, including coordinator (1989) and assistant manager (1998).

He worked at the Jeffersonville headquarters in the planning center from 2001-2003, and in barge maintenance from 2003-2005.

In 2005, Glaab was named facility manager for Cairo Fleet.

The M/V Mark Glaab is a twin screw towboat built in 1980 by Theriot-Modec, Inc. (LA). It measures 79 feet by 30 feet and was repowered in 2008 with Cummins KTA38-M1 diesels.

This 2,000 HP towboat operates in the Cairo Fleet.

Barbara R. Lang, operations supervisor in Cairo, has been a teammate since 1990.

Lang joined ACBL in 1990 as an administrative/payroll facilitator, a position she held until November 2006, when she was promoted to the position she holds today.

M/V Barbara R. Lang is a twin screw towboat built in 1976 by Rayco Shipbuilders and Repair (LA). It measures 70 feet by 26 feet and is powered by Cummins KTA38-M0II diesels.

This 1,700 HP towboat was repowered in 2009 and operates in the Cairo Fleet.

Dale Robbins, fleet mate in Cairo, has been a teammate since 1978.

Robbins began his career with ACBL at the Louisiana Dock Co. in 1978 as a deckhand on the Cairo bull gang.

In 1983, he was promoted to the position he holds today.

M/V Dale Robbins is a twin screw towboat built in 1980 by Albert Ortis Boat Bldg. (LA). It measures 65 feet by 26 feet and is powered by GM 16V-92 diesels.

This 1,200 HP towboat operates in the Cairo Fleet.