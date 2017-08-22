Road closing planned

The Illinois Department of Transportation, IDOT, has announced plans to temporarily close part of a local highway due to a construction project.

IDOT reported that Illinois Route 146 is scheduled to be closed Aug. 23-24 at the Interstate 57 overpass in Union County.

The highway will be closed so that beams for the I-57 southbound structure over Route 146 can be erected and set.

For safety reasons, IDOT cannot allow traffic underneath the operation; therefore, a closure is necessary.

A signed detour will be in place.

Illinois Route 146 eastbound traffic will be directed onto I-57. The traffic will use exit 24 (at Dongola) to change directions on the interstate and then exit back onto Route 146.

Illinois Route 146 westbound traffic will be directed on I-57. The traffic will use exit 36 (at Lick Creek) to change directions on the interstate and then exit back onto Route 146.