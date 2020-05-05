Road project planned near Anna

The Illinois Department of Transportation, IDOT, announces plans for an upcoming road construction project in Union County which will require road closures.

The project is planned at the intersection of Lime Kiln Road and Spanish Bluff Road at new U.S. Route 51, 0.7 of a mile north of Anna.

IDOT noted that the work will lead to the closing down of Lime Kiln Road and Spanish Bluff Road during the entire project. Motorists are advised to find an alternate route.

Work could begin as early as May 4, weather permitting. IDOT said weather conditions might postpone the project for a week or two.

The work is expected to last three to six weeks. The project involves paved shoulder removal, Portland cement concrete shoulders, timber curb removal, curb and gutter, earth and furnished excavation and stone rip rap to repair the existing slopes.

IDOT said that message boards positioned on U.S. Route 51 will be updated regularly to reflect starting date.