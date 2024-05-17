Road work, property taxes discussed at board meeting

Road construction and an update on local property taxes were discussed at last week’s regular meeting of the Union County Board of Commissioners.

The meeting was Friday morning, May 10, at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.

Road Construction

Union County Sheriff David Wilkins shared an update about work which is being done on local roads and highways.

The sheriff said that work was scheduled to begin late last week on Interstate 57 in Union County. Work also is underway on Illinois Route 146 from Jonesboro to Ware and on Illinois Route 3 in the western part of the county.

The work on the interstate will involve installation of barricades and traffic traveling head-on along the highway.

The sheriff is urging motorists to use patience as they travel in areas where road work is being done.

Property Taxes

Union County Clerk Lance Meisenheimer reported that the county’s tax multiplier has been set at 1.0000 by the state. The multiplier is one of the factors which is used in calculating local property taxes.

Union County Treasurer Leigh Burns said she is tentatively planning to have tax bills in the mail on June 20. A tentative first installment payment due date would be in July.