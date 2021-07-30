Roadside safety checks planned in Union County

Illinois State Police District 22 is planning to conduct roadside safety checks in Union County during August.

Plans for the roadside safety checks were announced by Capt. Michael Alvey, who is the commander of the district.

The state police said the use of roadside safety checks combine a strong sense of public awareness and enforcement in order to save lives of the motoring public.

The state police have zero tolerance for impaired driving in Illinois.

Officers working the roadside safety checks detail will be watchful for drivers who are operating vehicles in an unsafe manner, driving with suspended or revoked driver’s license and transporting open alcoholic beverages.

Officers most importantly will be watching for the following offenses:

Driving under the influence, seat belt and child restraint use, speeding, distracted driving and all Illinois Vehicle Code and criminal violations.

Alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in more than 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois.

The detail is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.