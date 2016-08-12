Robbery suspect in custody, charged

A Union County man was taken into custody last week in connection with an investigation into three reported armed robberies which had been committed in Anna.

The arrest of the suspect was reported in a message which was posted at 8:53 p.m. on Nov. 29 on the Anna Police Department’s Facebook page.

The suspect has been identified as Chadrick Deon Miller, 29, of 2955 Dogwalk Rd., Anna.

The Anna Police Department posting stated that authorities believed the suspect is associated with robberies that occurred at Capaha Bank, Hardee’s and Farm Fresh, all in Anna.

The Anna Police Department was assisted by the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police in the arrest of the suspect.

Union County State’s Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds said that Miller initially was charged on Nov. 30 with aggravated robbery in connection with the incident involving Capaha Bank.

The charge alleges that Miller took U.S. currency from the bank by threatening a teller “with the imminent use of force, and while indicating verbally that he was armed with a firearm.”

The suspect had his first appearance in Union County Circuit Court in Jonesboro on Thursday morning, Dec. 1.

Union County Presiding Judge Mark Boie set Miller’s bond at $100,000.

Miller remains in custody at the Jackson County Jail in Murphysboro.

Further charges were expected to be filed early this week.