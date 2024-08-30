Rocky Ledges Trail Run/Walk planned at Touch of Nature

The Rocky Ledges 5K/10K Trail Run/Walk, set among the forested lakeside trails of Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center, is set for Sept. 21. Registration for the event is underway.

The ninth edition of the event begins and ends at Camp 2, giving participants views of Little Grassy Lake as the courses cover a wide variety of terrains, encompassing wooded areas and hills.

Sign up is available online at runsignup.com. Check-in and late registration begin at 8:30 a.m. The race starts at 10 a.m.

Individuals and teams of all ages are invited to participate in the event sponsored by Touch of Nature in partnership with Recreational Sports and Services. Each participant will receive a wood medal.

Those who sign up in advance for the run or walk to pay a reduced registration fee. The cost for the 5K run is $30 if paid by 11:59 p.m. Sept. 20 or $25 for ages 1-17. Early registration for the 10K run is $35 for adults or $30 for ages 1-17.

Registration is available on the day of the event, but the price is $5 higher.

Call 618-453-1121 or email ton@siu.edu for more information about the Rocky Ledges 5K/10K Trail Run/Walk or any Touch of Nature activities.