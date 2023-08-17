Roller Derby events slated

Cape Girardeau Roller Derby is set to face Rolla Rockets Roller Derby on Saturday, Aug. 19, at A.C. Brase Arena.

The arena is located at 410 Kiwanis Dr. in Cape Girardeau. Doors open at 5 p.m. The event begins at 6 p.m.

Following the main game, a beginner scrimmage is planned. The scrimmage will provide new skaters from around the region a chance to showcase their skills on the track.

The event will be as a fund-raiser for Watkins Wildlife Rehab. The organization rehabilitates sick, injured and orphaned Missouri wildlife, allowing them to return to their natural habitat.

The local VFW will be on hand to offer a variety of refreshments.

Early bird tickets are available for $7 through Venmo or Paypal. Tickets also be available on the day of the event for $9.