Row by Row Experiences offers unique opportunity for quilting

The Row by Row Experience began in 2011 with 20 quilt shops across New York State.

Today, many stores in the United States, Canada and Europe welcome travelers to their businesses.

Each year Row by Row announces the theme; then, quilt shops design a row/pattern to go into a quilt and register to get their shop and pattern on the Row by Row website.

Many quilters review the website looking for the rows/patterns they like then plan their vacation on where to go with quilt shop stops.

Row by Row is for all ages. Row by Row Junior is a summertime youth development program introducing sewing and its intrinsic benefits to kids age 6-14. The program provides complimentary patterns designed for kids to sew and “I Made This” ribbons to reward their efforts.

Last year, The Here & Now Shop in downtown Anna participated in both Row by Row (RxR) and RxR Jr. The theme was “Row by Row On the Go.”

The shop’s 2017 pattern was designed by Debra Ward and Sherry Trexler. The pattern was based on the popular historical sites in Union County, including apple and peach orchards, the Mississippi River and farm land provided the backdrop for Bald Knob Cross and Kornthal Church.

This year’s theme is Row by Row Sew Musical. Ilse Easterly, the shop’s manager, designed the 2018 pattern based on the musical “The Lion King.” She also designed a backpack style bag for Row by Row Jr.

The patterns for both are free and everyone is invited to come and get the free pattern or buy a kit with all of the supplies.

Those who are part of the program said that last year, it was fun to see what states people were from that came to collect the free pattern or buy a kit with all the supplies needed to complete the pattern.

People from Illinois, Missouri, Ohio, Washington, Indiana, Nevada, Georgia and Kentucky were involved.

A family from Nevada planned their family vacations around the quilt shops they wanted to visit for their row by row pattern.

So far this year, folks from Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri and Northern Illinois have participated. People from Wisconsin have called for store hours.

Visitors are encouraged to visit other stores in Anna and to dine at a local restaurant.

Several people have even come back to The Here & Now shop to tell Ilse about their fun day in Anna.

Ilse Easterly said she is happy to help anyone who is interested in learning how to sew to complete one of the shop’s 2018 patterns. The shop has several sewing machines that are available for this purpose.

The Here & Now Shop is located at 319 S. Main St. in downtown Anna.

The shop’s hours are Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The phone number is 833-0845 and www.facebook.com/fabricandknitshop.