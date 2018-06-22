Roy, Mollie Keith to celebrate golden wedding anniversary

A celebration of the 50th wedding anniversary of Roy and Mollie Keith is planned Saturday, July 7, in Alto Pass.

The open house celebration is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Alto Pass Civic Center. The celebration will be hosted by their children.

The couple request no gifts; only the presence of family and friends.

Roy and Mollie Keith were married on July 6, 1968, in Anna, by Pastor Dean Schmidt.

The groom is the son of Gordon and Helen Keith. The bride is the daughter of Vail and Fern Moore.

The couple’s children are Heather and Donnie Hindman, Scott and Paula Sue Keith and Monica and Luke Williams, all of Alto Pass.

The Keiths have three grandchildren, Elizabeth and Joseph Hindman and Jordyn Keith.

The couple live at the Keith Farm in Alto Pass. Roy was a rural mail carrier and farmer. Mollie was an MSN, RN.

They attend the Congregational Church in Alto Pass.