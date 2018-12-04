Ruck to Remember set on Memorial Day

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Carroll P. Foster Post No. 3455 in Anna is making plans to present its 5K ruck march in honor of fallen service members.

The Ruck to Remember is planned on Memorial Day, which will be observed on Monday, May 28.

The ruck march is scheduled to begin with registration 7 a.m. at Southern Bank, which is located at 358 S. Main St. in Anna. The march begins at 8 a.m.

Registration for the event is $55. Those who register will receive an event t-shirt and a finisher medal.

A ruck march, as explained on the website military.com, involves “basically walking at a fast pace over rough terrain with a backpack at least 45 lbs. in weight.”

Those who take a ruck march test carry a weapon and wear boots, battle dress uniform, load bearing equipment (shoulder harness with canteens with water) and a helmet.

Participant awards are scheduled to be presented at a Memorial Day service which is set for 11 a.m. on Memorial Day at the VFW post near Anna.

A free lunch will be served at the post. The Hollerboys are scheduled to perform from noon to 2 p.m.

Organizers noted that Curtis Walker with Curt’s Classics is one of the event’s sponsors.

In conjunction with the Ruck to Remember, a 1948 Pontiac Silver Streak automobile will be raffled. Only 750 tickets will be sold. Tickets are $50 each.

The raffle will be conducted at 1 p.m. on May 28 at the VFW post.

The organizers of the event are looking for sponsors to help support the Ruck to Remember.

Information is available by visiting https://annavfw.eventbrite.com or www.facebook.com/annvfw, or by calling Kasie Craft at 618-713-3275 or Robert Craft at 618-713-3180.