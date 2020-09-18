Home / Home

Rural Health awarded grant funds

Fri, 09/18/2020 - 4:06pm admin

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded a $200,000 grant to Rural Health Inc. in Anna. 

The funding, awarded through the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program, will be used to increase response planning to combat the opioid epidemic in Southern Illinois.

The awarding of the grant was announced by U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill.

“Since 2017, more than 2,000 Illinoisans die every year as a result of opioid abuse,” Bost said in a news release. 

“We must do all that we can to reduce the likelihood that more families feel the pain of losing a loved one due to opioid addiction. 

“This grant will provide Rural Health Inc. with critical resources to fight this epidemic, save lives, and restore hope.”

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

