Rural Health awards scholarships to students from area high schools

Rural Health Inc. this month is awarding scholarships of $1,000 each to graduating seniors from high schools located within the organization’s service region.

Recipients were chosen based on their desire to pursue a career in the healthcare field.

Rural Health announced that the following students are this year’s scholarship recipients:

Morgan Keller, Anna-Jonesboro Community High School.

Jenna Clark, A-JCHS, child of Rural Health Inc. employee/board member.

Joseph Brumleve, Cobden High School.

Megan Theis, Dongola High School.

Kiara Miller, Goreville High School.

Edie Roberts, Joppa High School.

Anna Thompson, Massac County High School.

Kyleigh Smith, Vienna High School.

Rural Health Inc. stated in a news release that it “was honored and gratified to present these awards and wished this year’s recipients much success with their future in the healthcare field.”

Rural Health Inc. is a not-for-profit healthcare organization which serves Union, Johnson and Massac counties, with locations in Anna, Dongola, Vienna, Metropolis and Goreville.