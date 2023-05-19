Rural Health Inc. awards scholarships to area students

Rural Health Inc. has awarded a $1,000 scholarship to a high school senior from high schools in its service region.

Scholarship recipients were chosen based on their desire to pursue a career in healthcare.

Rural Health Inc. announced the following scholarship recipients, along with their schools:

Kaylee Stover, Anna-Jonesboro Community High School. Alejandra Ramirez, Cobden High School.

Angela Wiseman, Dongola High School. Marie Esguerra and Austin Zagorski, Goreville High School.

Natalee Owens and Breana Dunbar, Massac County High School. Elizabeth Thomas, Vienna High School.

Megan Clark, the child of a Rural Health Inc. employee/board member, also is a scholarship recipient.

Rural Health Inc. shared in a news release that it is pleased and honored to present these awards and wishes the students great success in their chosen field of study in the healthcare industry.

Rural Health Inc. has clinics in Anna, Dongola, Vienna, Goreville and Metropolis.