Rural Health Inc. donates blankets to family care center in Metropolis

Rural Health Inc. has donated blankets to the Hope Unlimited Family Care Center in Metropolis...just in time for the holiday season.

The 13 blankets were created by the following staff relations committee members who volunteered their time and efforts for the special effort:

Carol Hartman, Metropolis clinic; Kayla Sadler, Anna clinic; Nancy Sweitzer, Dongola clinic; Chrissy Childers, Goreville clinic; Kristi Barnhart, Anna clinic; Rachel Rios, Anna clinic; Patty Phillippe, Anna clinic.

In a news release announcing the donation, Rural Health Inc. noted that it is proud of the way its staff members “donated their talents and time in order to give back to the community and believes they each embody the giving spirit of the season.

“The organization is thankful for the opportunity to provide these blankets to expecting families and hopes the donation goes a long way with aiding in the care of children.”

The blankets were donated Wednesday, Dec. 9. Some of the blankets which were created also were shared with various families through Rural Health, Inc.’s very own OB/GYN department.

Rural Health Inc. is a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to provide quality services to all in need of healthcare while being committed to the overall health and well-being of the underserved.

Services include family medicine, behavioral health, OB/GYN, general dentistry and more.

Rural Health Inc. serves Union, Johnson and Massac counties, with locations in Anna, Dongola, Vienna, Metropolis and Goreville.