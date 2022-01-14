Rural Health Inc. funding, administering eight healthcare scholarship opportunities

Rural Health Inc. has announced that it is funding and administering eight healthcare scholarship opportunities.

A $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a high school senior at each of the following high schools:

Anna-Jonesboro, Cobden, Dongola, Goreville, Joppa, Massac County, Shawnee (in Wolf Lake) and Vienna.

Home-schooled students in Union, Johnson and Massac counties are welcome to apply as well.

Applicants will be recognized for their desire to pursue a career in the healthcare field.

Application packets are available from the guidance counselor at each of the schools where scholarships will be awarded.

Home-schooled students can call Rural Health Inc. at 833-4471 for an application packet.

Rural Health Inc. said that students must comply with the following deadlines:

Application packets must be submitted to the guidance counselor at the school/school district by March 9.

All application packets are due at Rural Health in Anna Inc. by March 11.

Home-schooled students can return their application packet to Rural Health Inc. in Anna.

For more information, call Rural Health Inc. at 618-833-4471.

Rural Health Inc. is a private, not-for-profit organization, committed to providing medical, OB-GYN, dental and behavioral health care to residents in the area.

Rural Health Inc. locations include Anna, Dongola, Vienna, Goreville and Metropolis.