Home / Home

Rural Health Inc. funding, administering eight healthcare scholarship opportunities

Fri, 01/14/2022 - 3:36pm admin

Rural Health Inc. has announced that it is funding and administering eight healthcare scholarship opportunities. 

A $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a high school senior at each of the following high schools: 

Anna-Jonesboro, Cobden, Dongola, Goreville, Joppa, Massac County, Shawnee (in Wolf Lake) and Vienna. 

Home-schooled students in Union, Johnson and Massac counties are welcome to apply as well. 

Applicants will be recognized for their desire to pursue a career in the healthcare field.

Application packets are available from the guidance counselor at each of the schools where scholarships will be awarded.

Home-schooled students can call Rural Health Inc. at 833-4471 for an application packet.

Rural Health Inc. said that students must comply with the following deadlines: 

Application packets must be submitted to the guidance counselor at the school/school district by March 9.

All application packets are due at Rural Health in Anna Inc. by March 11.

Home-schooled students can return their application packet to Rural Health Inc. in Anna.

For more information, call Rural Health Inc. at 618-833-4471. 

Rural Health Inc. is a private, not-for-profit organization, committed to providing medical, OB-GYN, dental and behavioral health care to residents in the area. 

Rural Health Inc. locations include Anna, Dongola, Vienna, Goreville and Metropolis. 

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
1 + 3 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here