Rural Health Inc. planning Narcan distribution events

Wednesday, Aug. 31, is International Overdose Awareness Day.

Rural Health Inc. plans to observe the occasion by hosting various Narcan distribution events during August in the area.

Naloxone HCI, otherwise known as Narcan, is a medication designed to rapidly reverse an opioid overdose, potentially saving lives in emergency narcotic situations.

Rural Health Inc plans to distribute the medication Wednesday evening, Aug. 24, at the WIBH Radio tent at the Union County Fair in Anna.

Rural Health Inc. also plans to distribute Narcan at each of its five clinics in Anna, Dongola, Vienna, Goreville and Metropolis on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

“This month is very important to those who have lost a loved one to the disease of addiction and to those who are currently struggling,” Rural Health Inc. community outreach coordinator Chase Hileman said in a news release.

“With our distribution events, our goal is to honor the lives lost to overdose by equipping and educating families and individuals, leading to more lives being saved across our communities.”

Supplies for the distribution are donated by the Egyptian Health Department of Eldorado.

The Narcan will be free to the public and will be available while supplies last.

Individuals who are interested in receiving Narcan must be 18 years of age or older to obtain the medication.

More information can be obtained by contacting a case manager at Rural Health Inc. by phone at 833-4471.