Rural Health Inc. receives large donation

Rural Health Inc. in Anna has received a donation worth of over $10,000 from one of its managed care partners, Meridian Health.

The donation comes in the form of 300 Walmart gift cards, each worth $35.

Meridian has purchased over $96,000 worth of gift cards to be used by several community-based organizations serving areas hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The donated cards can be used for essential healthcare and educational supplies.

“The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are far-reaching and have extended beyond medical care to affect access to food, education and other critical resources across our state,” said Meridian Plan president and CEO for Illinois, Karen Branch in a press release.

“These social determinants of health have a significant impact on overall wellbeing, especially among vulnerable populations,” Branch continued, “and Meridian wants to help ensure we’re supporting the needs of our communities during this challenging time.”

With the donation, Rural Health plans to invest back into the areas they provide service to.

“Meridian’s generous donation is going to be a jumping off point for us to really give back to the area during this unprecedented time,” said Rural Health community outreach coordinator Chase Hileman.

Essential objects, including groceries and personal care items, will be bought with gift cards and then distributed to various food pantries in Union, Johnson and Massac counties.

In a press release, Rural Health stated: “Rural Health, Inc. is exceedingly grateful for the donation from Meridian Health, and is overly excited to do their part in giving back, helping to keep the communities strong.”