Rural Health offers anti-body testing

Rural Health Inc. is now providing rapid anti-body testing for COVID-19 to anyone desiring a test at all open locations.

However, there is still special emphasis for those who are currently symptomatic, Rural Health noted in a news release.

All testing must be coordinated with the Rural Health nursing staff before arrival.

Testing is performed from the patient’s vehicle, with results being known in a 15-minute time frame.

Rural Health says this type of testing provides important information including past immunities, past infections, and current infections, if present.

Confirmatory testing and a televisit with one of Rural Health’s providers may be necessary. Information about how to make an appointment is available by calling 618-833-4471.

There are no out of pocket costs for the testing. If patients are commercially insured, Rural Health Inc. will bill their insurance.

Whatever balance that may remain will be absorbed by the facility.

In the event patients receive a bill, Rural Health Inc. asks that they reach out by calling the main office at the previously noted phone number.

Rural Health serves Union, Johnson and Massac counties at locations in Anna, Dongola, Vienna, Metropolis and Goreville.