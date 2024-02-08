Rural Health planning celebration

Rural Health Inc. is planning to the join in the celebration of National Health Center Week, which is set for Aug. 4-10.

“We use the week to commemorate appreciation for our parents,” Rural Health Inc. community outreach coordinator Chase Hileman shared.

This year, Kona Ice is scheduled to visit each of Rural Health Inc.’s clinics in the area to provide free snow cones.

The schedule at each of the clinics follows:

Aug. 5: Goreville, 10 a.m. to noon.

Aug. 5: Vienna, 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Aug. 6: Metropolis, 10 a.m. to noon.

Aug. 7: Anna, 10 a.m. to noon.

Aug. 7: Dongola, 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.