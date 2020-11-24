Home / Home

Rural Health to Provide COVID-19 Testing Saturday

Tue, 11/24/2020 - 11:39am admin

Rural Health, Inc. will be offering drive-up COVID-19 testing on Saturday, Nov. 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their Anna clinic.

Testing will be done by appointment only. An appointment can be made by calling the Anna clinic at 618-833-4471. Those interested in having a test done do not have to be a patient of Rural Health, Inc.

The organization is reminding folks to stay in their vehicle when arriving for a COVID-19 test. This is for the safety of other patients and staff.

Those being tested will be given an appointment time and instruction of where to park when appointment is made.

 

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

