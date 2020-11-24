Rural Health to Provide COVID-19 Testing Saturday

Rural Health, Inc. will be offering drive-up COVID-19 testing on Saturday, Nov. 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their Anna clinic.

Testing will be done by appointment only. An appointment can be made by calling the Anna clinic at 618-833-4471. Those interested in having a test done do not have to be a patient of Rural Health, Inc.

The organization is reminding folks to stay in their vehicle when arriving for a COVID-19 test. This is for the safety of other patients and staff.

Those being tested will be given an appointment time and instruction of where to park when appointment is made.