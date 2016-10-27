Rural Health receives $400,000 dental grant

Rural Health Inc., RHI, in Anna has received an Illinois Children’s Healthcare Foundation Oral Health Initiative grant for $400,000.

RHI announced the awarding of the grant in an Oct. 25 news release.

The purpose of the funding is to expand and strengthen existing dental services for children.

The grant funds will allow RHI to provide for the opportunity to deliver expanded oral healthcare aligned through strengthening the relationship between RHI’s dental department and RHI’s primary healthcare.

The funds will allow RHI to expand its dental operations, to hire a full-time dentist and to care for the dental needs of children in the area.

Part of the funds will also be used for outreach and educational materials to educate children and parents of the importance, and dental techniques, to achieve and sustain healthy dental hygiene as a part of an overall healthy lifestyle through the development of a dental home and medical home to encourage consistent dental and medical care.