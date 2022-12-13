Safety checks planned

Illinois State Police District 22 is planning to conduct roadside safety checks during December in Alexander County.

Plans for the roadside safety checks were announced by Capt. Nathan Douglas, who is the commander of District 22.

Officers working the detail will be watchful for drivers who are operating vehicles in an unsafe manner, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license and transporting open alcoholic beverages.

Most importantly, the state police will be watching for violations that include driving under the influence (DUI), safety belt and child restraint use, speeding, distracted driving and all Illinois Vehicle Code and criminal violations.

The goal of roadside safety checks is to keep roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road.

The project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.