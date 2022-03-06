Safety checks planned in Union County

Illinois State Police District 22 is planning to conduct roadside safety checks in Union County during June.

Plans for the roadside safety checks were announced by Capt. Michael Alvey, who is the commander of the district.

The state police said in a news release that the use of roadside safety checks “combine a strong sense of public awareness and enforcement in order to save lives of the motoring public.”

Officers working the detail will be watching for drivers who are operating vehicles in an unsafe manner, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license and transporting open alcoholic beverages.

The state police especially will be watching for driving under the influence, DUI, violations, safety belt and child restraint use violations, speeding, distracted driving and all Illinois Vehicle Code and Criminal Violations.

The project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.