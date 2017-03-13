Saints Read Celebration held at Shawnee Community College

Shawnee Community College’s Future Teacher Organization, FTO, sponsored a Saints Read Celebration on Saturday, Feb. 25, to honor elementary school students who participated in the literacy program for the current school year. Nearly 60 elementary students, ages kindergarten through 6th grade, attended the celebration at the college. More than 100 children participated in the program for the 2016-2017 academic year.

Kindergarten through 6th grade students from 18 of the 23 elementary schools located within the Shawnee Community College district participated in the program. Each Saints Read participant received a children’s book complimentary of the college’s Future Teachers Organization.

This year marked the 10th anniversary of the Saints Read program at Shawnee Community College. Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, Thing 1 and Thing 2, Ms. Frizzle, the Cat in the Hat and Shawnee Community College mascot Bernie the Saint Bernard were all in attendance to celebrate Saints Read’s 10th year anniversary.

The Saints Read program, sponsored by the Future Teachers Organization at the college, focuses on the importance of literacy by encouraging children to read. For more information about the Saints Read program at the college, contact Saints Read coordinator Ruth Smith by phone at 618-634-3347 or by email at ruths@shawneecc.edu.