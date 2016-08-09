Saluki Family Weekend set Sept. 16-18 at SIU

Saluki Family Weekend 2016, a time for Southern Illinois University Carbondale students and their families, is set for Sept. 16-18.

The weekend includes campus tours, photo opportunities, a craft sale, brunches, recreational and artistic activities, a magic show, movies, Saluki tailgating and football.

The theme is “Home Sweet SIU” and much is new for 2016.

For the first time this year, families will be able to preregister online, allowing them to order t-shirts and purchase tickets for the football game at a greatly discounted price.

Game tickets, normally $17 to $20 each, will be available online in advance only through the Family Weekend website for $10 each.

Families can check in (even if they haven’t registered in advance) and pick up pre-ordered tickets from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 16 or 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 17 at Saluki Stadium.

Outside the stadium on Friday night there will be family night food trucks, beginning at 5 p.m., with one-quarter of the food sales proceeds going toward a scholarship for spouses of active duty military personnel.

A free outdoor showing of the family movie “Finding Dory” is planned in Saluki Stadium at 7:30 p.m. or the next day at 2 p.m. in the SIU Student Center auditorium.

Plans for the morning of Saturday, Sept. 17, include tram tours of the campus from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dining will be available at a free brunch featuring a burrito bar or vegetarian options from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the SIU Student Recreation Center.

Organizers strongly encourage online preregistration for the brunch on the Family Weekend website.

The big Saluki Family Tailgate kicks off at 3 p.m. on Saluki Row with a complimentary meal and Family Fun Zone activities until 5:45 p.m.

Gridiron action sees the SIU Salukis facing off against the Murray State University Racers at 6 p.m.

The complete Saluki Family Weekend schedule, additional details and online registration can be found at www.familyweekend.siu.edu.