Santa Claus plans visit to Cobden

Santa Claus is planning to visit Cobden from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.

He is scheduled to be at the downtown Cobden park near the playground. In case of rain he will be under the pavilion at the north end of the park.

Social distancing will be in practice and masks must be worn.

Santa will talk to kids from a safe distance. Pictures will be allowed but children will not be able to sit on Santa’s lap and must remain at a safe distance.

Kids may write or bring a letter to Santa and leave them at the event. Gift bags of candy will be given out while supplies last.

Organizers noted that the event is subject to the latest state COVID-19 regulations and may be cancelled without notice.