Santa coming to Ullin

Jolly Old St. Nick is planning to work a visit to an area town into his busy schedule.

Santa Claus is scheduled to make a stop in Ullin on Friday evening, Dec. 23.

Santa will be at the Ullin Fire Department to visit with boys and girls.

The fire department plans to escort Santa in a parade throughout Ullin. The parade will end at the fire department.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Line up starts at 5:30 p.m. east of Ullin, on Butter Ridge Road.

Area fire departments, floats and others are invited to be a part of the parade. Registration is not required.