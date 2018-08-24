Saturation Saturday initiative planned by Illinois State Police

Illinois State Police District 22 will be participating in a Saturation Saturday enforcement effort.

Capt. Michael Alvey, the commander of District 22, announced plans for the initiative. Union County is in District 22.

The initiative is set to occur on Saturday, Aug. 25, in conjunction with the Labor Day Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which began Aug. 20 and continues through Sept. 4. Labor Day is Sept. 3.

Saturation Saturday is a statewide initiative with Mothers Against Drunk Driving which is designed to raise awareness about the dangers of drunk and drugged driving, and to increase enforcement to remove and arrest individuals driving under the influence.

Troopers across the state will join county and local law enforcement agencies for increased enforcement during the evening hours of Aug. 25 and early morning hours of Aug. 26.

“District 22 will use directed patrols and dedicate personnel to DUI enforcement to support this enforcement initiative,” Alvey said in a news release.

“If you are going to drink, make sure you have a designated driver, or call for a ride, because there will be zero tolerance for individuals who decide to drive impaired.”

As the summer season draws to an end, Alvey encouraged motorists to remember some important tips:

Never let family or friends drive impaired.

Plan ahead, give your keys to a designated driver before you go out, call a taxi, take mass transit, or use your favorite ride sharing service.

Promptly report drunk drivers to law enforcement by pulling over and dialing 911.

Make sure everyone in your vehicle wears his or her seat belt. It is their best defense against a drunk/impaired driver.