SCC celebrates National Adult Education and Literacy Week

National Adult Education and Literacy Week, which runs from Sept. 26 – Oct. 1, underscores the continued demand for programs and services for adult students who need to improve basic skills in reading, writing, and math and obtain a high school equivalency certificate.

More than 36 million adults nationwide, including 1.2 million in Illinois, lack basic literacy skills that limit their ability to advance in education and at work.

Shawnee Community College is one of more than 84 adult education providers offering programs funded through the Illinois Community College Board, ICCB. The programs improve and expand the nation’s available pipeline of workers by assisting those who lack the educational requirements to achieve gainful employment in today’s increasingly high-tech, global job market.

Adult education provides a path from low-income jobs and limited opportunities to the middle class wages and family sustainability. Full-time workers with a high school diploma earn almost $10,000 more per year than those without a diploma.

“Nearly 90 percent of the fastest growing jobs of the future require education or training beyond high school,” said Dr. Karen Hunter Anderson, ICCB Executive Director.

“Illinois has taken the lead in creating partnerships between adult education providers and employers to ensure a seamless pathway for students to higher education and employment in high growth occupations.”

For more information about adult education programs and services at Shawnee Community College visit www.shawneecc.edu.

For information on adult education throughout Illinois visit https://www.iccb.org/adult_ed.