SCC plans to offer kids' summer camps

Shawnee Community College plans to host 14 summer camps for young people starting June 5.

A variety of camps are planned. Here’s a look at the schedule:

Soccer Camp: June 5-7, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the college’s main campus near Ullin. Ages 7-12. The fee is $30.

Renewable Energy Camp: June 5-7, 9 a.m. to noon at the college’s main campus. Ages 5th to 9th grades. The fee is $75.

Magic Camp: June 8, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Shawnee Community College Extension Center, Anna. Ages 6-12. The fee is $30.

FUN-DA-MENTAL Basketball Camp, June 12-15, 9 a.m. to 11:55 a.m. at the college’s main campus. Ages 3rd through 8th grade. The fee is $45. Information about the camp is available by contacting John Sparks at johns@shawneecc.edu or 618-634-3230.

Drama Camp: June 19-23, 9 a.m. to noon at the college’s main campus. Ages 8-17. The fee is $40. Information is available by contacting Tim Frizzell at timf@shawneecc.edu.

Babysitting 101, June 19 and June 21 (select one day to attend), 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the college’s main campus. Ages 10 to 14. The fee is $20.

Minecraft Camp: June 19-22, 9 a.m. to noon at the college’s main campus. Ages 9-13. The fee is $50.

LEGO Mindstorm Robotics Camp: June 26-29, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the college’s main campus. Ages 9-13. The fee is $75.

Art Camp: July 10-13, 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the college’s main campus. Ages 10-18. The fee is $40.

Coding Minecraft Camp: July 10-13, 9 a.m. to noon at the college’s main campus. Ages 11-14. The fee is $50.

Cookie Decorating Camp: July 13, 10 a.m. to noon at the college’s extension center in Anna. Ages 7-15. The fee is $25.

ELITE Youth Entrepreneurship Camp: July 17-20, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the college’s main campus. Ages 7th to 9th grades. The fee is $10.

Candle and Soap Making Camp: July 17-18, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the extension center in Anna. Ages 9-14. The fee is $30.

Dance and Cheer Camp: July 24-26, 9 a.m. to noon at the college’s main campus. Ages 4-12. The fee is $30.

A printable registration form and more details about each camp can be found online at www.shawneecc.edu/community_services/kids_activities.asp.

The college noted that the entire form needs to be filled out and sent with payment to Shawnee Community College, ATTN: Stacy Simpson, 8364 Shawnee College Rd., Ullin, Ill. 62992. Registration and fees are due at least one week before camp start date.

For more information or to register for the Saints’ Kids 2017 summer camps and activities, contact Stacy Simpson at 618-634-3266 or stacys@shawneecc.edu.