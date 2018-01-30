Scholarship donation

Metropolis – Shawnee Community College president Dr. Peggy F. Bradford recently met with local resident Chris Atkinson to receive a donation totaling over $3,500 for the Sabrina Dawn Scholarship.

The Sabrina Dawn Scholarship fund was created in remembrance of Sabrina Dawn Atkinson, who lost her life on Sept. 11, 2004. The scholarship was created as a way to continue Sabrina’s legacy of giving to others.

The scholarship is funded through community donations made annually at a community chili supper and silent auction The funds are then distributed through a scholarship fund set up at Shawnee Community College.

To date, there are 13 students who have been recipients of the Sabrina Dawn Scholarship through Shawnee Community College. Shawnee Community College photo.