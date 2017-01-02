Scholarship opportunities offered by Rural Health Inc.

Rural Health Inc., RHI, is offering scholarship opportunities to students at area schools.

RHI offers health care services in Union, Johnson and Massac counties. Services which are offered include ob/gyn, medical, dental and psychiatry.

RHI is funding and administering eight health care scholarship opportunities.

A $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a high school senior at each of the following schools:

Anna-Jonesboro, Cobden, Dongola, Goreville, Joppa, Massac County, Shawnee and Vienna.

Home-schooled students in Union, Johnson and Massac counties also are welcome to apply.

Applicants will be recognized for their desire to pursue a career in healthcare.

Application packets are available from the guidance counselor at each of the schools.

Home-schooled students can call Rural Health Inc. at 833-3233 to obtain an application packet.

RHI noted that students must comply with the following deadlines:

March 15: return all application packet materials to the guidance counselor at their school/school district.

March 17: all application packets are due at Rural Health Inc. in Anna. Home-schooled students can return their application packet to Rural Health in Anna.

For information, call Rural Health at 833-3233.