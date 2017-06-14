Scholarship, student activities highlighted at A-J Board meeting

Scholarships and appreciation for field trip opportunities were on the agenda at May’s regular meeting of the Anna-Jonesboro Community High School District No. 81 Board of Education.

A-JCHS Student Council advisor Hannah Maze reported that Madi Bigler and Kenzi Boget had been awarded $500 each from the American Red Cross.

Scholarship funds presented from the Red Cross in recognition of the school hosting three blood drives.

The scholarship award is based on the number of donors at the school’s blood drives.

The student council donated $500 to support this year’s Safe Celebration event for seniors.

The student council donated $600 for rose bushes and flowers that were planted by the superintendent’s office at the school.

Teacher Leslie Neitzer’s classes voiced appreciation to the school board and administration for the many field trip opportunities which were available during the school year.

Dual credit ecology students worked hard during numerous stewardship days around the school, at a local farm and at the Cache Wetlands.

The students toured a local sustainable cabin and a local mushroom farm. They canoed on the Cache River and tested water quality.

Dual credit biology students spent a day at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

The students toured a biochemistry laboratory, greenhouses and the SIU School of Medicine.

The school’s math team competed at a SEMO Math Field Day event during the spring in Cape Girardeau.

Abby Sartin received second place in Algebra I. The Algebra I team received second place. Soren Poulas Keller received third place in non-routine problem solving.

In other business, district superintendent Rob Wright presented an administrative report which included concerns related to the uncertainty of state funding.