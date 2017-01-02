Scholarships offered by sheriff’s association

The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association plans to award $54,000 in college scholarships.

The scholarships will be awarded to students throughout Illinois who want to pursue a higher education during the 2017-2018 academic year.

The scholarships are to be applied to tuition, books and fees only.

Students must be enrolled full-time at a certified institution of higher learning within the State of Illinois.

Union County Sheriff Scott Harvel will be awarding one scholarship in the amount of $500.

There will be no restriction on any applicant by reason of race, age, creed, color, sex or national origin.

The sheriffs’ association noted that the only limitations are as follows:

Applicants must be permanent Illinois residents.

Scholarships must be utilized at institutions of higher learning within the State of Illinois.

Students must be enrolled as a full-time student during the 2017-2018 school year (excluding summer session).

Scholarship applications are available at the Union County Sheriff’s Office in Jonesboro and online at www.ilsheriff.org.

Students must complete the application, answer an essay question and return the documents to the sheriff’s office by March 15 (applications must be postmarked by that date).

The address for the sheriff’s office is 309 W. Market St. Room 4, Jonesboro, Ill. 62952. Submissions are to be marked with Union County Sheriff, Re: Scholarships.

For more information, contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association, a high school advisor or a college financial aid office.