Home / News / School plans to honor veterans

School plans to honor veterans

Wed, 05/03/2017 - 9:40am admin

Shawnee School District No. 84 in Wolf Lake welcomes the submission of names for inclusion on a Shawnee Veterans Memorial Wall.

Veterans, living or deceased, with ties to the Shawnee School District, can have their names added to the memorial.

Plans call for the memorial to be located on the front north side lawn of the school grounds, on the same side as the outdoor basketball court.

The school district notes that names need to be submitted by May 5.

To submit a name, call Becky Glodo, secretary of the Shawnee Veterans Wall committee, at 618-833-5307.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here