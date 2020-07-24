School supplies, bags of groceries to be given away

The Anna First Church of the Nazarene is planning to host a Back to School Bash and grocery giveaway on Saturday, July 25.

The events will be from 10 a.m. to noon in the fellowship hall at the church, which is located at 100 Kirk St. in Anna.

School supplies for preschool through college age students will be available.

A free bag of groceries per family also will be available.

Those who plan to attend are asked to enter the parking lot on Kirk Street and proceed to the fellowship hall.

Someone will meet you outside to provide school supplies for the grade of your child and the free bag of groceries.

Both the supplies and groceries will be given away as long as they last.